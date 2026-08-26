Phone call marks 1st known contact between Putin and Sharaa since Syrian president’s January visit to Moscow

Russian, Syrian presidents discuss plans to reorganize Hmeimim, Tartus military bases Phone call marks 1st known contact between Putin and Sharaa since Syrian president’s January visit to Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday highlighted the importance of a memorandum of understanding on reorganizing Moscow’s military presence at the Hmeimim and Tartus bases during a phone call.

In a statement, the Kremlin said the two presidents discussed the current state and prospects for further developing Moscow-Damascus ties and expressed their commitment to deepening political dialogue and cooperation in trade, economic, humanitarian and other areas.

The statement said that during an exchange of views on the situation in Syria, Putin reaffirmed his “principled position in support of the unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty” of the country, as well as the “creation of conditions for long-term normalization and post-conflict reconstruction.”

“Both sides noted the importance of the memorandum of understanding signed on Aug. 9 on the reorganization of the Hmeimim Air Base and the Tartus Logistics Facility,” it said, adding that Putin and Sharaa agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

The latest phone call marks the first known contact between the two presidents since Sharaa visited the Russian capital in January.

On Aug. 9, Moscow and Damascus signed a memorandum of understanding to reorganize Russia’s presence at the Hmeimim and Tartus bases in western Syria following about 18 months of negotiations, according to the Syrian Foreign Ministry.