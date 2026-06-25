VKontakte says it has never been subject to sanctions or included on any sanctions lists

Russian social media company accuses Apple of removing its applications from App Store VKontakte says it has never been subject to sanctions or included on any sanctions lists

Russian social media company VKontakte (VK) on Thursday accused Apple of removing its applications from the App Store without warning, prompting a sharp response from the Kremlin.

The St. Petersburg-based company said in a statement that the removal means users will no longer receive notifications about messages and important events.

"VK has never been subject to sanctions or included on any sanctions lists, as confirmed by numerous reports from international and American lawyers. Apple has long had access to these official legal reports and all relevant information," it said.

The company described Apple's actions as "unmotivated and unacceptable," adding it continues to work in the interests of users and is taking all necessary steps to ensure continued access to its products and services.

VK also noted that applications already installed on Apple devices will continue to function, and that all its apps remain fully available to Android users.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing the removal of VK applications raises questions about the reliability of Apple's services and that Moscow is awaiting an explanation.

"Of course, before drawing any conclusions, we need to contact this service, and our relevant agency will do so. Of course, clarification from the corporation will be required," Peskov said, adding: "If this clarification is not provided, we must draw further conclusions about continuing any interaction with this company."

Peskov said Apple's decision affects not only Russians but Russian-speaking users worldwide, and advised VK users to switch from Apple to Android.

Apple has yet to comment on the removal or respond to the Kremlin's remarks.