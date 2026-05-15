UAE provided humanitarian assistance during exchange, according to Moscow

Russia, Ukraine each swap 205 prisoners of war UAE provided humanitarian assistance during exchange, according to Moscow

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 205 prisoners each on Friday, Russia's Defense Ministry said.

In a statement on the Russian social media company Max, the ministry said the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian assistance during the return of Russian servicemen from captivity.

The ministry said the released Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving psychological and medical assistance.

"All Russian servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation at the Russian Ministry of Defense medical facilities,” it said.

Ukraine has not yet issued a statement regarding the recent prisoner exchange.