Vassily Nebenzia calls US move 'a breach by Washington of its obligations under the United Nations Headquarters Agreement'

Russia slams 'egregious' disrespect of US denying deputy foreign minister visa for UN meeting Vassily Nebenzia calls US move 'a breach by Washington of its obligations under the United Nations Headquarters Agreement'

Russia's UN ambassador on Tuesday said the US violated its international obligations and showed "egregious disrespect" by refusing to issue a visa to a Russian deputy foreign minister for a high-level UN Security Council meeting.

Addressing a high-level open debate in the council on "Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system," Vassily Nebenzia said the Russian delegation had originally planned to be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov.

"However, despite all of our attempts to persuade the US side to issue a visa to him, that visa was ultimately not granted," he said.

Nebenzia argued that the move violated obligations requiring the US, as host country of UN headquarters, to provide access to officials from all member states.

"We view this not just as a breach by Washington of its obligations under the United Nations Headquarters Agreement, according to which access to the headquarters of the United Nations needs to be provided for all officials of member states, barring none," he said, but also "an egregious instance of disrespect for the Chinese presidency of the Security Council and of the topic that is under discussion today."

Nebenzia further claimed that countries "spearheaded by the West are proposing some kind of a (new) rules-based order," instead of adhering to the UN Charter.

During a news conference, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq responded to a question regarding US visa denial and said the UN expects "the host country to issue visas to all of those who need to participate in the activities of the United Nations at our headquarters here."

He further stressed that the host country, in this case the US, needs to "abide by its obligations under the Host Country Agreement."