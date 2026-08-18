Akira Muto appears at Russian Foreign Ministry after earlier failure to respond to summons

Russia lodges protest with Japanese ambassador over criticism of Putin's Kuril Islands trip Akira Muto appears at Russian Foreign Ministry after earlier failure to respond to summons

Russia said on Tuesday that Japanese Ambassador Akira Muto, who was unavailable earlier, arrived at the Foreign Ministry in response to his summons.

After spending about 25 minutes at the ministry, he left the premises without making any comments to reporters.

Following his departure, the ministry said in a separate statement that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin lodged a strong protest with Muto over remarks by Japan's prime minister and foreign minister concerning Russian President Vladimir Putin's Aug. 13 visit to Iturup, one of the Kuril Islands.

"Any attempts by the Japanese side to directly or indirectly call this obvious reality into question are absolutely unacceptable and illegal," the ministry said.

The ministry also said Muto was told that the southern Kuril Islands became part of Russia following World War II and that their status was established by agreements among the Allied powers and the UN Charter.

It also linked the dispute to Japan's support for Western sanctions against Russia and its backing for the Ukrainian government.

Moscow told the ambassador that it reserved the right to take "adequate countermeasures," the statement added.

According to the Japanese Embassy in Moscow, Muto "appropriately explained" Japan's stance to Galuzin, the Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

The meeting followed a dispute over Muto's earlier failure to appear after being summoned.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the Japanese Embassy had indicated the ambassador could not come on Friday or on Sunday, without providing a clear explanation.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that after Lavrov’s comments, Muto “suddenly felt much better” and would visit the ministry on Tuesday.

Tokyo had protested Putin's visit to Iturup, which Japan considers part of its "Northern Territories." Russia rejects Japan's territorial claim and considers the southern Kuril Islands its own.

The dispute over the southern Kuril Islands – Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and the Habomai Islands – has prevented Russia and Japan from concluding a post-World War II peace treaty.