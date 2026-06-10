CSTO approves anti-drug strategy draft as officials warn of renewed arms race and growing security risks in Eurasia

Russia hosts meeting of foreign ministers of Moscow-led security alliance members CSTO approves anti-drug strategy draft as officials warn of renewed arms race and growing security risks in Eurasia

Foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) met in the Russian city of Kazan on Wednesday to discuss regional security challenges, strategic stability and cooperation among member states.

According to a statement by the Russia-led military alliance, the meeting was chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and focused on the international and regional situation and its impact on the security of CSTO member countries.

The ministers adopted a number of statements following the talks, including measures aimed at countering the use of information and communications technologies for sabotage and terrorist purposes.

A draft CSTO resolution on the alliance's Anti-Drug Strategy through 2030 was also approved, the statement said.

Addressing his counterparts, Lavrov argued that developments in Eurasia are playing a key role in shaping what he described as a more equitable multipolar world order.

“This primarily concerns the establishment and strengthening of new global centers located there and their integration associations,” Lavrov was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov warned that dialogue on strategic stability has “effectively come to an end,” while efforts to develop new weapons systems have intensified and discussions about resuming nuclear testing have re-emerged.

“At the same time, ideas of achieving decisive superiority, this time through the introduction of artificial intelligence into all spheres of military activity, are being revived,” Masadykov said.

“Thus, before our very eyes, an arms race is resuming, which will have a direct adverse impact on the stability of the Eurasian space in the coming years,” he added.

The CSTO was established in 2002 and includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Armenia suspended its participation in CSTO activities in early 2024.