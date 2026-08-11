Rome to Ulaanbaatar: Italian-Mongolian couple cycles to raise air pollution awareness arrives in Türkiye Couple aims to draw attention to coal-related air pollution during Mongolia’s harsh winters

An Italian-Mongolian couple traveling from Rome to Ulaanbaatar on a tandem bicycle have reached Türkiye’s northwestern province of Bilecik after eight months on the road.

Italian electrician Federico Demasi and his wife, Baasansuren Gankhurel, a research assistant at the National University of Mongolia, began their journey on Dec. 7, 2025.

The couple is cycling to raise awareness about the air pollution caused by the widespread use of coal for heating during Mongolia's harsh winters.

When they arrived in Bilecik, they were greeted by Hakan Yavuz, the local representative of the Cyclists Association.

After visiting several Turkish cities, Demasi and Gankhurel plan to travel through Ankara and Cappadocia before heading toward Türkiye’s Black Sea region.

They intend to cross into Georgia through the northeastern province of Artvin, continue to the coastal city of Batumi and then travel through several more countries before reaching the Mongolian capital.

‘Tandem bicycle allows us to support each other’



Demasi told Anadolu that they had chosen a tandem bicycle so they could undertake the journey together.

“We preferred a tandem bicycle so we could ride together. It allows us to support each other during the journey,” he said.

Demasi expressed gratitude to the Turkish people for their warm welcome and hospitality, saying: “People in Türkiye are very hospitable. They offer us tea and food.”

He went on to explain his travel plans, saying: “After Ankara, we want to visit Cappadocia. We then plan to travel from Central Anatolia to the Black Sea and cross into Batumi through Artvin. We are continuing our journey together and in coordination.”

The couple has used different forms of accommodation during their eight months on the road, sometimes camping and at other times staying as guests in the homes of local residents.

Demasi said the journey has also enabled them to meet people from different countries and learn about their cultures.



Journey aims to raise awareness of Mongolia’s winter pollution



Demasi stressed that their expedition is not merely a tourist trip.

Mongolia experiences extremely cold winters, and coal is widely burned to heat homes. The resulting pollution becomes particularly severe during the colder months.

“Winters in Mongolia are very cold. A great deal of coal is consumed for heating, and this increases air pollution,” Demasi said, adding: “We aim to raise awareness about insulating homes and using less coal.”

The couple hopes their journey will encourage discussion of ways to reduce domestic coal consumption and improve energy efficiency in Mongolia.

Yavuz, the Bilecik representative of the Cyclists Association, said the organization had previously welcomed numerous long-distance cyclists from different countries to the province.