Romania declares Russian Embassy employee ‘persona non grata’ after drone incursions Russian ambassador to Bucharest summoned over latest drone incursions

The Romanian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the Russian ambassador to Bucharest following latest drone incursions and declared an embassy employee ‘persona non grata.’

"Upon instructions from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bucharest was summoned today to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the ministry announced on US social media company X.

It said the ambassador was summoned as a "firm response" to repeated violations of Romania's airspace for past three days from July 24-26, during which the country's armed forces downed three drones.

"The Russian diplomat was presented with fragments of a drone destroyed on Romanian territory, components which official prosecutor investigations have confirmed to be of Russian origin," the ministry said.

The ministry described the actions as "illegal and irresponsible," adding that the Romanian side underscored during the meeting that "it is absolutely inadmissible and intolerable for the Russian Federation to continue violating Romania’s airspace."

It said the Romanian side also pointed to Russia's responsibility for the incidents and "for the deterioration of the regional security environment."

"During the meeting, an official Note Verbale was handed to the Russian Ambassador, notifying the decision to declare a member of the mission of the Russian Federation in Bucharest undesirable, requiring them to leave Romanian territory within 5 days," it said.

The ministry also recalled Romania's ambassador to Russia to Bucharest for consultations.

"Romania will continue to coordinate its response closely with its NATO and EU Allies and partners, remaining firmly committed to adopting all necessary measures to protect national security and its citizens," it added.