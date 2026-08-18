Southeast Asian nation recorded 2,119 aftershocks since Saturday, when East Nusa Tenggara province was hit by 7.7 magnitude earthquake, official tells Anadolu

Recurring tremors displace 40,000 people in Indonesia, death toll at 70 Southeast Asian nation recorded 2,119 aftershocks since Saturday, when East Nusa Tenggara province was hit by 7.7 magnitude earthquake, official tells Anadolu

The recurring tremors have surged the number of displaced people in Indonesia, which was hit by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake over the weekend, an official told Anadolu on Tuesday.

“The number of displaced people has reached 40,000 and it is mainly due to aftershocks” since Saturday's powerful earthquake hit the Southeast Asian nation, the head of the communications center at Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency, Berton Panjaitan, said in a phone interview.

The country of nearly 287 million people was struck by the earthquake in East Nusa Tenggara province, where the popular tourist hub of Labuan Bajo is located, causing widespread damage.

“We have recorded 2,119 aftershocks since Saturday,” displacing the local residents, Berton said.

The death toll due to the natural disaster had climbed to 70 on Tuesday, as aid is being delivered to the affected region, he added.

“There are 1,182 wounded people, while 11,925 structures were damaged due to the earthquake,” he noted.

According to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency, the aftershocks ranged from 1.3 to 6.2 magnitude, with 24 measuring above 5, and 70 of them were felt by residents.

Authorities also temporarily closed several tourist attractions on Flores island for safety inspections.