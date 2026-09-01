Russian president hold meetings with Tajik, Monogilian presidents in Bishkek on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit

Putin says Russia remains in ‘close contact’ with Tajikistan over Afghanistan security concerns Russian president hold meetings with Tajik, Monogilian presidents in Bishkek on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that Moscow remains in “close contact” with Tajikistan over security concerns related to neighboring Afghanistan.

“We are aware of your concerns about what is happening in our neighboring country, Afghanistan, and we are in close contact on these and other security-related issues.” Putin said in a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek.

He described bilateral ties between the two countries as a “truly strategic partnership.”

Putin said trade turnover rose 25.1% last year and another 25% in the first half of this year. About 320 Russian-participated enterprises operate in Tajikistan, while more than 96% of transactions are conducted in national currencies.

He also highlighted cooperation in education and culture, saying that 6,000 children attend Russian-language schools in Tajikistan and more than 35,000 Tajik students study at Russian universities.

Rahmon, for his part, said relations were developing successfully across all areas, including trade, security and humanitarian cooperation, and said he expected to discuss bilateral ties and regional and international issues.

Russia, Mongolian presidents discuss bilateral ties

Separately, Putin met with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on the sidelines of the SCO summit to discuss bilateral ties.

Putin said trade turnover grew 4.5% last year and 18% in the first half of 2026.

He said an interim trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Mongolia, which took effect in July, would provide preferential access for traditional Mongolian exports across the union’s customs territory.

Putin also said Russia and Mongolia cooperate constructively in multilateral organizations, with their positions aligned or similar on many international issues.

Khurelsukh, in response, stressed that bilateral visits have intensified in recent years and that Mongolia prioritizes ties with Russia.