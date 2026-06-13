Demonstrators call for end to Israeli military operations, halt to Swedish arms sales to Israel

Protesters in Stockholm rally against Israeli attacks in Palestinian territories, Lebanon Demonstrators call for end to Israeli military operations, halt to Swedish arms sales to Israel

Hundreds of people gathered in central Stockholm on Saturday to protest Israeli military operations in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

The demonstration, organized by several civil society groups in Odenplan Square, condemned what participants described as Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank and Lebanon.

Protesters carried banners reading "Children are being killed in Gaza," "Schools and hospitals are being bombed," "Stop the attacks on Lebanon," and "End food shortages."

They called on Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza, and urged Sweden to stop arms sales to Israel.

A group of Iranian participants also joined the demonstration, protesting the US and Israeli policies.

Aydin Amir Hashimi, a Swedish activist of Azerbaijani origin, said he believed Israel would not be able to carry out such actions against Palestinians without support from Western countries.

"Without the support of the Western world, Israel could not have taken these steps against the Palestinians," Hashimi told Anadolu.

He argued that Western countries had contributed to the process through logistical, moral, and legal support.

"They have suppressed the Palestinian movement in their own countries, across the European Union and in the United States," he said.

Hashimi also alleged that criticism or boycotts of Israel had become punishable in some US states.

"We will not allow that in Sweden, and we will prevent such recommendations from the EU from becoming law," he said.

Despite what he described as threats, hate speech, and pressure from employers, Hashimi said activists would continue supporting the Palestinian people.

"We are deeply saddened by what is happening and will never forget the suffering of the Palestinians," he added.

* Written by Seyma Erkul Dayanc in Istanbul.