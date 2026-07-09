English-language publication, presented with signed letter after NATO summit dinner in Ankara, examines Erdogan’s political career and country’s recent history

President Erdogan gives NATO leaders book on his leadership, Türkiye’s transformation English-language publication, presented with signed letter after NATO summit dinner in Ankara, examines Erdogan’s political career and country’s recent history

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented leaders attending the 36th NATO Summit with the English-language book “The Politics of Courage: Erdogan and the Rise of Türkiye,” along with a signed letter, after a dinner at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan hosted the dinner Wednesday in honor of heads of state and government, along with their spouses, attending the summit.

After the dinner, Erdogan gave the leaders the biographical work, prepared by the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Foundation, as a personal gift.

Written for an international audience, the book examines Erdogan’s political career alongside Türkiye’s recent political history, focusing on key decisions, challenges, reforms and the country’s long-term objectives.

It explores Erdogan’s leadership journey and Türkiye’s political, social and institutional transformation over the past quarter-century through the concept of the “politics of courage.”

‘Beyond a personal journey’

In his accompanying letter, Erdogan wrote: “History is not merely the sum of the moments that have been lived, but the shared accumulation of the decisions that shaped those moments, the dedicated efforts invested, and the vision that was built.

“This work is, beyond a personal journey, an expression of the dreams we built together with our nation, the projects we brought to life, and the legacy we leave for future generations.”

According to the statement, the book aims to go beyond the scope of an individual political biography by presenting Türkiye’s recent history from the perspective of the nation, leadership and a shared future.

It is intended to serve as a resource explaining the country’s recent transformation to an international audience within its historical and social context.

The project was directed by Humeyra S. Oktay and edited by Mehmet Akif Kirecci.

The book was written by Kirecci, Gulnur Aybet and Birol Akgun, combining academic research with historical narrative to assess Türkiye’s transformation.

The Recep Tayyip Erdogan Foundation said it continues to conduct publishing, research, archival, memory center, library and museum projects to preserve and share Türkiye’s recent political, social and institutional history with future generations and the international community.

It said the book is one of its international publications supporting that mission.

