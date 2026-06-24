Book says US president rebuked Israeli premier in phone call during 2025 Gaza ceasefire negotiations

Newly published book claims Trump told Netanyahu ‘all the Jews are sick of you’ Book says US president rebuked Israeli premier in phone call during 2025 Gaza ceasefire negotiations

US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a 2025 phone call that “all the Jews are sick of you,” during efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, according to a book published Tuesday by journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

The book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, examines the first year of Trump’s second term and describes a tense exchange between Trump and Netanyahu.

It claims that Trump told Netanyahu, who was on the call with senior US aides Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner: “Everybody’s sick of you, Bibi. All the Jews are sick of you. Even the two Jews on this call are sick of you.”

According to the book, the conversation took place during the UN General Assembly in September 2025 while Trump was promoting a 20-point plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza and rebuilding the territory.

The authors said Trump also told Netanyahu that he could not “back out of” Washington’s proposed ceasefire agreement for Gaza.

Earlier that month, Israel launched an airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar as they gathered to discuss a possible ceasefire agreement with Israel, according to the book’s excerpts.

The excerpts said the strike failed to kill the senior Hamas figures it targeted but killed several lower-ranking Hamas members and a Qatari guard.

Following the strike, Qatar refused to continue serving as a mediator between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, according to the book.

The excerpts from the book did not make clear whether Trump’s outburst was linked to the Qatar strike.

Trump also told Netanyahu: “I’m the best friend Israel ever had. Everybody hates you, and I’ve stood by you,” it also claimed.

A separate excerpt released last week said Trump referred to Netanyahu as a “con man” during the early months of his second administration, according to the authors.

The claims made in the book were not yet officially confirmed by Trump, White House, Netanyahu, or the Israeli prime minister’s office.