NATO says alliance's strategic nuclear forces remain 'supreme guarantee' of allied security Nuclear Planning Group agreed to continue enhancing nuclear deterrence mission

NATO allies reaffirmed Thursday that the alliance's strategic nuclear forces remain "the supreme guarantee" of allied security.

In a statement after a meeting of the Nuclear Planning Group (NPG) in Brussels, member states stressed their commitment to maintaining a "safe, secure, effective, and credible" nuclear posture aimed at preserving peace, preventing coercion and deterring aggression.

"The strategic nuclear forces of the Alliance remain the supreme guarantee of Allied security and underpin NATO's extended deterrence architecture," said the statement.

NPG ministers also agreed to continue enhancing NATO's nuclear deterrence mission through the modernization of the alliance's nuclear capabilities, strengthening nuclear planning capacity and adapting to safeguard its security interests.

The allies reaffirmed their commitment to sharing the responsibilities, risks and burdens of collective defense by investing in the resources, capabilities and forces necessary to carry out NATO's nuclear mission.

The NPG is NATO's senior body responsible for nuclear deterrence matters, and all allies except France are members.