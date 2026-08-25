More than 20 Marvel universe actors join campaign for release of Palestinian politician Marwan Barghouti - Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ian McKellen and other featured Marvel actors sign international appeal calling for Barghouti's release from Israeli prison

More than 20 actors who have appeared in Marvel universe films and TV series have joined an international campaign calling for the release of Palestinian politician Marwan Barghouti, who has been held by Israel and, according to the campaign, kept in solitary confinement since 2023.

"We express our grave concern at the continuing imprisonment of Marwan Barghouti, his violent mistreatment and denial of legal rights whilst imprisoned," the campaign, known as "Free Marwan Now," said on Instagram last week.

The campaign was launched by Barghouti's family and supporters and has attracted the backing of more than 200 figures from film, music, literature, and other cultural fields.

"We call upon the United Nations and the Governments of the World to actively seek the release of Marwan Barghouti from Israeli prison," the statement added.

Among the signatories are actors with prominent Marvel contributions, including Ian McKellen, who played Magneto in the X-Men series, plus Rebecca Hall, Riz Ahmed, Jason Flemyng, Elliot Page, Hugo Weaving (famed from the Matrix films), Zawe Ashton, Emma Corrin, May Calamawy, Brian Cox, Dan Stevens, Rob Delaney, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The campaign also includes Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Mark Ruffalo, who played Bruce Banner/the Hulk; Benedict Cumberbatch, who played Doctor Strange; and Don Cheadle, who played James Rhodes/War Machine. Cate Blanchett, who portrayed Hela in Thor: Ragnarok; Tilda Swinton, who played the Ancient One, Tatiana Maslany, who starred in She-Hulk, and Daniel Bruhl, known for his role as Zemo, are also among the signatories.

Who is Marwan Barghouti?

Barghouti was born on June 6, 1958, in the village of Kobar, northwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. He joined the Fatah movement at the age of 15.

He was arrested by Israel in 1976, when he was 18, and spent a period in prison, where he learned Hebrew. During his university years, he was detained several times. In 1985, he was again placed in administrative detention and was later confined to house arrest.

Barghouti became one of the prominent figures of the First Intifada, which began in the Palestinian territories in 1987. Israel subsequently deported him to Jordan, where he remained for seven years.

He returned to the West Bank in 1994 under the Oslo Accords signed between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

In 1996, Barghouti was elected to the Palestinian Legislative Council representing Fatah in the Ramallah and Al-Bireh area. He subsequently rose rapidly within Fatah and became the movement's secretary-general.

In 2002, Israeli forces arrested Barghouti at his home in Ramallah. An Israeli court later convicted him on charges including murder and attempted murder and sentenced him to five life terms plus 40 years in prison.

Contemporary reporting says the sentence followed his conviction in connection with attacks during the Second Intifada that killed five people.

Barghouti studied political science at Birzeit University, earning a bachelor's degree in history and political science and a master's degree in international relations. He completed a doctorate while in prison.

He has also written books including The Promise, Resistance to Arrest, and One Thousand Days in a Solitary Confinement Cell.

In February 2024, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered Barghouti transferred from Ofer Military Prison to Ramon Prison, where he was placed in solitary confinement.

Israeli authorities said the move followed the alleged acquisition of intelligence concerning plans for an uprising in the West Bank. The decision prompted increased concern among Palestinians about Barghouti's safety.

The current campaign says its appeal is aimed at securing his release and urging international institutions and governments to intervene on his behalf.

