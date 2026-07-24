Lebanon remains committed to the path of reforms and will continue working to achieve its goals despite the war, Joseph Aoun says

Lebanese president says time has come to end war permanently after 'fruitful' Trump meeting Lebanon remains committed to the path of reforms and will continue working to achieve its goals despite the war, Joseph Aoun says

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Friday that his meeting with US President Donald Trump was “fruitful,” adding that the time had come to end the war permanently, according to the Lebanese Presidency.

In a statement, the presidency said Aoun made the remarks while receiving EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele, along with a delegation of ambassadors and chargés d’affaires.

Lebanon remains committed to the path of reforms and will continue working to achieve its goals despite the war, Aoun said.

“The continued presence of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) remains the best option for the coming phase,” he said, adding that if this was not possible, an alternative force should be created to replace it.

Aoun called on the EU to support the implementation of the “framework formula,” saying Lebanon’s stability would reflect positively on the stability of countries across the region.

For her part, De Waele said Lebanon stood at a crossroads and was at the beginning of a new chapter, adding that the EU supported its path toward security, stability and reforms.

Since March 2, 2026, Israel’s offensive on Lebanon has killed 4,329 people and injured 12,233 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, while Israel continues to occupy areas in the south despite the agreement.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 confrontations, and advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory during the current offensive.