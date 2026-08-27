Discussions come as mandate of UN Interim Force in Lebanon set to expire at end of this year

Lebanese, Italian military officials discuss post-UNIFIL era in Lebanon Discussions come as mandate of UN Interim Force in Lebanon set to expire at end of this year

Lebanese army chief Rodolphe Haykal and his Italian counterpart Luciano Portolano discussed the period after the end of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) as well as ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The talks took place during an official visit by Haykal to Italy, accompanied by a military delegation, on Monday to Wednesday, according to a statement by the Lebanese army.

The statement said Haikal visited the Italian armed forces command at Defense Ministry headquarters, where he was received by his Italian counterpart.

During the meeting, Portolano stressed that “Lebanon’s stability is a strategic priority” and praised the “friendly relations between the two countries.”

He also highlighted “the importance of supporting the Lebanese army, given its key role in maintaining security and stability,” according to the statement.

Portolano said the two sides also discussed “the key role of UNIFIL, in which the Italian contingent participates, the Italian bilateral military mission in Lebanon, and the Military Technical Committee for Lebanon,” as well as Italy’s vision and role in the post-UNIFIL period.

Haykal, who later returned to Lebanon, thanked Portolano and expressed appreciation for “Italian support for the Lebanese Army,” according to the statement.

UNIFIL’s mandate in southern Lebanon is set to expire at the end of 2026, amid international discussions over its future and mission.

Lebanon has said the force should remain, calling it one of the elements contributing to stability in the south, near the border with Israel.

The developments come amid efforts to establish security arrangements linked to a US-brokered June 26 framework deal between Lebanon and Israel.

The agreement calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese Army there and the disarmament of armed groups, referring to Hezbollah.

According to figures released by Lebanon’s Health Ministry this week, Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 have killed 4,350 people and injured 12,310.