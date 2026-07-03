Rodrigues-Birkett, who is also Guyana’s permanent representative at UN, presented her election platform during meeting with the Russian foreign minister

Lavrov meets UN secretary-general candidate Rodrigues-Birkett in Moscow Rodrigues-Birkett, who is also Guyana’s permanent representative at UN, presented her election platform during meeting with the Russian foreign minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday met with Guyana’s Permanent Representative at the UN Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett in Moscow.

A statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Rodrigues-Birkett, who is a candidate for the position of UN secretary-general, presented her election platform to Lavrov, who, in turn, explained the Russian side's requirements for candidates for the world body's top post.

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the UN's central coordinating role in global affairs,” the statement added.

Rodrigues-Birkett is one of six candidates nominated as part of the selection process for the post of UN secretary-general currently held by former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres. Guterres’ term, which began on Jan. 1, 2017, is due to end on Dec. 31.

The process of selecting the next UN secretary-general began in November last year, with an election to choose the UN’s 10th secretary-general due to take place later this year.

While the date of the selection has yet to be announced, the new UN chief will assume office on the first day of the new year.

The next secretary-general will serve a five-year term.

Since the UN’s founding in 1945, no woman has served as secretary-general.