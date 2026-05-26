Russia says US yet to respond to warning of 'systematic strikes' on Kyiv defense industry

'For us, the priority is the warning that was issued,' says spokesperson

Kremlin says US has yet to respond to Russian warning of 'systematic strikes' on Kyiv defense industry 'For us, the priority is the warning that was issued,' says spokesperson

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that the US has yet to respond to Moscow’s warning that Russian forces are beginning “systematic strikes” on military-linked facilities in Kyiv.

At a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Russia had taken note of comments by European officials who said their diplomats would remain in Kyiv despite the warning.

“For us, the priority is the warning that was issued,” Peskov said.

He declined to elaborate on how the term “systematic strikes” should be interpreted, including whether it implied daily attacks or strikes carried out at regular intervals.

“Systematicity is not the same as periodicity,” he said.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced plans for a new wave of strikes on military-linked facilities in Kyiv and advised foreign nationals to leave the Ukrainian capital as soon as possible.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also informed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a phone call, the ministry said.

European diplomats largely dismissed Russia’s warning.

“The EU is not going anywhere. We are staying in Kyiv,” Katarina Mathernova, the EU ambassador to Ukraine, said in a social media post, calling the warning to leave “a sign of weakness.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry also urged residents in Kyiv to avoid military and administrative infrastructure sites.

Russia said a Ukrainian strike on a college building in the city of Starobilsk had “overflowed the cup of patience” and triggered the “systematic strikes” on Kyiv.

Separately, Peskov announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin a state visit to Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow evening the president will already be in Astana and will begin very important talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,” Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, “very serious preparation” had preceded the visit, and a large Russian delegation led by Putin would work in Astana over two days.

Peskov added that Putin is also expected to take part in the Eurasian Economic Union summit later this week.​​​​​​​