Jordan denies US report of Aqaba airport, seaport evacuation Both facilities operating with interruption, Jordan’s state TV says, citing unnamed sources

Jordan denied on Sunday a US report that the airport and seaport in its Red Sea city of Aqaba were evacuated.

Citing unnamed sources, Jordan's state-run Al-Mamlaka TV reported that both facilities were operating without interruption.

The US Embassy in Amman said early Sunday that Jordanian authorities had evacuated both sites due to a "specific and credible threat" and advised US citizens to avoid traveling to the area.

The denial came amid heightened tensions in the region, where the US has launched attacks on Iran, and Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries, including Jordan.

The exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.​​​​​​​