Italian defense minister optimistic ahead of NATO summit in Ankara Crosetto plays down recent tensions between Italian government, Trump administration, saying relations with US ‘excellent’

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has expressed confidence that next week’s NATO summit in Ankara will succeed, with US President Donald Trump and European allies overcoming differences on burden-sharing.

“The Ankara summit is prepared so that everything works, commitments will be honored, and each country will arrive having done its part,” Crosetto said, according to La Repubblica. “I don’t see any problems in this regard compared to the last summit. We’ll see what Trump does.”

Speaking at a think tank event on defense and international security, Crosetto also sought to play down recent tensions between the Italian government and the Trump administration, the newspaper reported.

“Real relations with the US are excellent, just as they were a year ago, five years ago,” Crosetto said, adding that military-to-military relations and ties between the defense ministries remain strong. “Trump? He has his own way of conducting politics, of pressuring his allies. It’s his way of interacting with them so that they respond,” he said.