Airport ranks first in Europe for April 20-26 period, says official EUROCONTROL report

Istanbul Airport becomes Europe’s busiest with 1,395 daily flights Airport ranks first in Europe for April 20-26 period, says official EUROCONTROL report

Istanbul Airport became Europe’s busiest airport with an average of 1,395 flights daily on April 20-26, according to a report released by the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation.

EUROCONTROL’s latest European Aviation Report showed that Istanbul Airport ranked first among Europe’s busiest airports during the period.

It was followed by Amsterdam with 1,390 daily flights, Paris Charles de Gaulle with 1,340, London Heathrow with 1,296, and Madrid-Barajas airports with 1,264 flights.