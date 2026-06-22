Israeli forces left 2 Palestinians bleeding for extended period before withholding their bodies, sources tell Palestinian official news agency Wafa

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in southern occupied West Bank Israeli forces left 2 Palestinians bleeding for extended period before withholding their bodies, sources tell Palestinian official news agency Wafa

The Israeli army killed two Palestinians and wounded two others in the southern occupied West Bank early Monday, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said Reda Awad, 15, and Issa Awad, 19, were killed by Israeli fire in the town of Beit Ummar, northwest of Hebron.

The official news agency Wafa, citing security sources, said Israeli forces left both victims bleeding for an extended period before withholding their bodies.

Two other young men were also wounded by Israeli gunfire and transferred to a hospital, with their condition reported as stable.

In a statement, the Israeli army claimed the individuals had thrown Molotov cocktails toward the illegal settlement of Karmi Tzur.

Karmi Tzur is built on Palestinian land belonging to the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 70 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank since the start of this year.

Palestinian group Hamas denounced the new deaths as part of “Israel’s policy of systematic killing” in the occupied West Bank.

Since the start of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the occupied West Bank has seen a sharp rise in raids and attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers against Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 1,173 Palestinians have been killed, 12,666 injured, around 23,000 arrested, and roughly 33,000 displaced in the territory during that period.

* Writing by Rania Abushamala and Lina Altawell in Istanbul.