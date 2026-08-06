3 seriously wounded, 60 others suffered suffocation due to tear gas inhalation, says Palestinian official

Israeli army continues attacks on Qalandia camp for 2nd day, injuring Palestinians 3 seriously wounded, 60 others suffered suffocation due to tear gas inhalation, says Palestinian official

The Israeli army continued its raid on the Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, for a second consecutive day on Thursday amid widespread incursions leading to casualties.

Mohammad Aslan, head of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)-affiliated Qalandia Refugee Camp Popular Services Committee, told Anadolu that three people were seriously injured as a result of severe beatings, including one person who suffered a skull fracture.

Sixty others suffered suffocation due to tear gas inhalation, Aslan said, adding that homes were ransacked and cash and gold jewelry stolen from several houses during the attacks.

Describing the situation inside the camp as "extremely difficult," he said the Israeli army has converted around eight homes into military outposts, while the number of detainees has so far reached about 20 Palestinians.

The figure is likely to rise as the army's attacks continue, the official warned.

"It is shameful that the world sees what is happening in the Qalandia refugee camp and remains idle. We hope the international community awakens from its silence over the torture and abuse inflicted on the residents," Aslan said.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said its crews had so far treated 10 people injured in attacks by the Israeli army, besides evacuating several of them.

It added that Israeli forces prevented teams from entering the camp during the night and forced them to leave despite the presence of patients they have so far been unable to reach.

Separately, local sources told Anadolu that Israeli forces evacuated the home of Mohammad Jamil Ammar before planting explosives inside it, detonating parts of the house, and then arresting him.

The Israeli army launched a large-scale military operation early Wednesday in the Qalandiya refugee camp and the nearby town of Kafr Aqab, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli forces carry out near-daily raids across cities and towns in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified their attacks across the occupied West Bank, killing at least 1,182 Palestinians, injuring around 13,000 others, and arresting nearly 24,000 people.

The attacks have also included the demolition of homes and facilities, the burning of mosques, the bulldozing of agricultural land, preventing farmers from accessing their land, the forced displacement of Palestinians, and the expansion of Israeli settlements on Palestinian territory.