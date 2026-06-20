Governor of Central Bank of Iran, deputy secretary of Supreme National Security Council are also part of delegation, source tells Fars News Agency

Iran's team, led by speaker, foreign minister, off to Switzerland on Saturday evening for talks with US Governor of Central Bank of Iran, deputy secretary of Supreme National Security Council are also part of delegation, source tells Fars News Agency

The Iranian parliament speaker and foreign minister will lead an Iranian delegation to Switzerland on Saturday evening for talks with the US on the implementation of commitments under the recently signed memorandum of understanding.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Abbas Araghchi are leading the Iranian delegation, a source close to the negotiating team told Fars News Agency.

The source said specialized committees are also accompanying the Iranian team, as in previous rounds of negotiations. Abdolnasser Hemmati, governor of the Central Bank of Iran, is leading the economic committee, while Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, is also part of the delegation.

Earlier, the Iranian ISNA news agency reported, citing Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, that the delegation will travel to Switzerland “within the next few hours.”