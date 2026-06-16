Iranian media says oil tankers and cargo ships carrying essential goods passed through blockade zone without incident

Iranian tankers cross Gulf of Oman as media declares US naval blockade over Iranian media says oil tankers and cargo ships carrying essential goods passed through blockade zone without incident

Several Iranian vessels crossed what Iranian media described as a US naval blockade line in the Gulf of Oman without incident Monday.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported that a number of Iranian ships passed through the area and continued their voyages without interference.

According to the report, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) was sailing from international waters toward Iranian ports after passing through the blockade zone.

IRIB also said a vessel carrying livestock feed crossed the area and was heading toward Iran, while another tanker loaded with Iranian oil continued toward its export destination after transiting the Gulf of Oman.

Tasnim news agency reported that three Iranian oil tankers and two cargo ships carrying what it described as “essential goods” crossed the US naval blockade line minutes earlier.

The reports came amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing disputes over maritime traffic in waters surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

There was no immediate comment from US authorities regarding the Iranian reports.