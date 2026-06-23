Iran walked out of Switzerland talks after Trump threats, Qalibaf says Iranian parliament speaker says delegation left after Trump issued warnings during negotiations

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who led the Iranian negotiating team, said Monday he walked out of talks in Switzerland after US President Donald Trump issued threats during the negotiations, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.

Speaking about the negotiations that took place Sunday, Qalibaf said Iran had entered the talks while maintaining its opposition to direct dialogue with the US.

"We have principles, and until now we have never wanted to be part of the same dialogue with the Americans," he said.

According to Qalibaf, mediators had insisted the gathering marked the start of talks, but the Iranian side made clear it would participate only in negotiations and not in direct discussions with the US.

"In the middle of the talks, I realized that Trump had issued threats against the president, the negotiating team and attacks on our territory," Qalibaf said.

He said he raised the issue with US Vice President JD Vance, arguing that the remarks violated the memorandum of understanding signed by the two sides.

"I told Vance that we are here in talks and that the first clause of the signed understanding prohibits threats and the use of force. But your president issued threats today," he said.

"You should know that we never negotiate under threats or force."

Qalibaf said the Iranian delegation subsequently ended the meeting and departed.

"We ended the talks, left the meeting and did not return," he said.

According to Qalibaf, the US side later sought another meeting with mediators present, but Tehran rejected the proposal.

"The American side insisted on holding another meeting in the presence of mediators, which we refused," he said.

He added that Qatari and Pakistani mediators later met the Iranian delegation.

"The Qatari and Pakistani mediators came to us, and we told them that we would speak with you, but we would not speak with the American side," Qalibaf said.

He said the discussions lasted around 80 minutes and concluded with a statement issued by the Pakistani and Qatari mediators.

On Sunday, Trump urged Iran to "immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon from causing trouble," or the US would hit Tehran "very hard again."

"If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

According to Fox News, Trump also spoke with Iranians overnight and warned that if they closed the Strait of Hormuz, "you won't have a country."

"You won't even make it back to your f*** country."

"We may take over the Strait, if we have to," Trump said.

In the interview with Fox News, Trump said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who has insisted that Iran maintain its right to enrich uranium, "better watch his mouth."

"He better shape up or we'll take over the rest of the country," Trump said.

Iran and the US announced on June 14 that they had reached a 14-point understanding mediated by Pakistan, aimed at ending the war and addressing outstanding disputes through dialogue and negotiations.

The memorandum, known as the Islamabad Understanding, entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

The agreement includes provisions related to ending the war, including in Lebanon, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting the US naval blockade imposed on Iran.