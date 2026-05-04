⁠'No U.S. Navy ships have been struck,' says US Central Command says after Iranian media reports claimed US navy ship was struck

Iran says 2 missiles hit US navy vessel near Gulf of Oman, Washington denies ⁠'No U.S. Navy ships have been struck,' says US Central Command says after Iranian media reports claimed US navy ship was struck

Iran said on Monday that two missiles struck a US Navy vessel near Jask Island, which is situated on the Gulf of Oman in southern Iran, while Washington denied the claim.

"The vessel, which had been sailing through the Strait of Hormuz today in violation of traffic and shipping security near Jask, was targeted by a missile attack after ignoring a warning from the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy," Iran's semi-official Fars news agency said, citing local sources.

The outlet said the vessel was unable to continue its route as a result of the attack and "was forced to turn back and flee the area.”

But US Central Command (CENTCOM) quickly denied the Iranian claim.

“No U.S. Navy ships have been struck. U.S. forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports," CENTCOM said in a post on the US social media platform X.

The developments come as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier warned that any vessels violating transit protocols issued by Tehran in the Strait of Hormuz "will be forcefully stopped."

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

A two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by direct talks in Islamabad on April 11, but no agreement was reached on a lasting truce.

US President Donald Trump later extended the ceasefire without setting a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.