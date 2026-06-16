Iran come back from early New Zealand lead to draw 2-2 in hotly contested opener New Zealand fail to secure lead as persistent Iranian attacks level game

Iran came back from an early New Zealand lead to draw 2-2 on Monday in their Group G match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at SoFi Stadium in the US.

New Zealand took the early lead in the seventh minute when Elijah fired a volley into the net despite Iran starting offensively in the first moments of the game.

While New Zealand were looking to double their lead, Iran’s push after the hydration break led to their equalizer by Ramin Rezaeian, flicking it over the goalkeeper, in the 32nd minute.

With the game level going into the second half, both teams were looking to take the lead. Once again, New Zealand's Just stepped up, this time with a slide pass from Chris Wood into the net, putting the All Whites ahead in the 54th minute.

It did not take too long for the Iranian equalizer. A brilliant cross by Rezaeian is finished off with Mohammed Mohebbi’s header in the 64th minute to level the game after a 10-minute New Zealand lead.

As a result of the game, Iran placed at the top of Group G while New Zealand placed second.