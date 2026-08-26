Phenomenon caused by ‘radical changes that have occurred in Gaza’s natural environment’ due to Israeli genocide, professor Abdel Fattah Abdel Rabou says

INTERVIEW- Snakes, scorpions pose growing threat to displaced Gazans living in tents: academic Phenomenon caused by ‘radical changes that have occurred in Gaza’s natural environment’ due to Israeli genocide, professor Abdel Fattah Abdel Rabou says

A Palestinian environmental sciences professor has warned of a growing threat posed by snakes and scorpions around displacement camps in the Gaza Strip.

Abdel Fattah Abdel Rabou, a professor of environmental sciences at the Islamic University of Gaza, told Anadolu in an interview that the dangers facing displaced Palestinians are no longer limited to bombardment and shortages of food, water and medicine, but increasingly include environmental hazards such as snakes and scorpions appearing around displacement camps.

Abdel Rabou’s warning comes as most Palestinians in the Gaza Strip remain displaced and live in harsh conditions amid the consequences of Israel’s genocide, according to a report issued Aug. 14 by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Many displaced people are living in tents, temporary shelters or damaged buildings after Israel destroyed their homes, amid shortages of water and sanitation services and accumulating waste near their places of residence.

According to OCHA, sewage or sludge was found less than 10 meters (33 feet) from the living areas of 43% of assessed households, while 26% reported nearby piles of solid waste.

On Monday, Gaza’s Government Media Office said 2.15 million displaced Palestinians were living in “dire” humanitarian conditions, including more than 800,000 people residing in tents unsuitable for “human habitation.”

The Gaza Strip has a population of about 2.4 million, according to estimates by the Government Media Office in July 2026.

Changing natural habitats

Abdel Rabou attributed the phenomenon to “the radical changes that have occurred in Gaza’s natural environment” as a result of the widespread destruction of buildings, facilities and infrastructure.

He explained that the huge quantities of rubble resulting from Israel’s destruction of residential neighborhoods have created a suitable environment for snakes and scorpions, while bombardment, bulldozing and the destruction of their natural habitats have driven them into areas where they had not previously been found in such high numbers.

Estimates by the UN Development Programme indicate that the genocide has generated around 61 million tons of rubble in the Gaza Strip, creating a major environmental and humanitarian challenge.

“The spread of snakes and scorpions is an indicator of the ecological imbalance that has affected the natural ecosystems in the Gaza Strip as a result of the genocide,” Abdel Rabou said.

He added that these creatures are a natural part of Palestinian biodiversity, but the disruption and destruction of their habitats are pushing them toward populated areas in search of food, water and shelter.

Waste and rodents

Displacement camps provide relatively favorable conditions for snakes and scorpions to approach residents, particularly because many tents have been erected on open or agricultural land, Abdel Rabou told Anadolu.

He noted that accumulated waste and debris attract rodents and insects, which serve as a food source for several species of snakes and scorpions.

OCHA reported last July that rodent infestations and external parasites had been recorded at 83% of assessed displacement sites amid accumulated waste and sewage and poor hygiene conditions.

Abdel Rabou also said rising summer temperatures increase the biological activity of snakes and scorpions as they emerge in search of food, water and suitable shelter.

He added that the lack of secure barriers at the base of many tents makes it easier for snakes and scorpions to enter displaced people’s living spaces.

“Children and older people are the most vulnerable, given overcrowding in the camps, the fact that many displaced people sleep on the ground or on thin bedding, and the limited means of protection,” he said.

Strained health system

Abdel Rabou warned that the danger is compounded by pressure on Gaza’s health system and shortages of medicines and supplies needed to treat bites and stings.

In a report issued Aug. 13, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said no health facility in Gaza had returned to full functionality despite the ceasefire, while the health sector continued to face shortages of medicines, medical supplies, fuel and personnel.

Abdel Rabou warned that the continued accumulation of rubble, waste and sewage near displacement camps could further increase the risk posed by snakes and scorpions, particularly as temporary population centers expand.

He called for regular campaigns to clean areas surrounding the camps and remove waste and debris, alongside raising public awareness about preventive measures and safe ways to respond when snakes or scorpions are spotted.

He also stressed the need to provide the medical resources required for a rapid response to potential bites and stings.

The threat posed by snakes and scorpions “represents a real and growing threat to public health and the safety of displaced people,” Abdel Rabou said, adding that it highlights another dimension of the environmental consequences of Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip.