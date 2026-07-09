International media highlight Türkiye’s strategic role at NATO summit in Ankara Outlets worldwide portray Türkiye as a key NATO power, citing its defense industry, strategic position ,and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s diplomatic role.

International media on Thursday gave broad coverage to the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in the Turkish capital Ankara, highlighting Türkiye’s growing strategic importance, expanding defense industry, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s diplomatic role amid a changing security environment.

The New York Times said the wars in Ukraine and Iran, along with US President Donald Trump’s January 2025 return to the White House, had increased Türkiye’s value among its NATO allies.

The newspaper said Türkiye is seen as critical to the alliance’s future because of its growing defense industry and its army, NATO’s second largest after the US. It also reported that Trump said explicitly that he agreed to attend the summit because Erdogan was hosting it.

Politico said there was “one clear winner” at the end of the NATO summit, describing Erdogan as an effective negotiator and leader in the domestic defense industry.

The web outlet also said leaders praised Erdogan’s ability to keep Trump engaged in discussions on NATO’s future, while Trump said relations with Türkiye were “probably better than ever.”

Defense-focused outlet Defence24 said Europe cannot build a credible security architecture without Türkiye.

It said Türkiye’s second-largest army in NATO and expanding defense industry make it indispensable, adding that the Ankara summit provided a strategic showcase for the country’s defense production capacity.

German media focus on Türkiye’s growing influence

In its coverage of the Ankara summit, German daily Die Welt asked, “Is Türkiye a new power factor?” and reported Trump’s remarks that he attended the event because of Erdogan.

It also said Erdogan was among the few leaders with whom Trump has maintained a strong personal relationship for years.

Süddeutsche Zeitung described the Ankara meeting as a critical summit for NATO and said European countries sought to demonstrate the alliance’s strength by presenting new defense investments.

Tagesschau said Erdogan gained prestige even before the summit began, reporting that Trump wanted to come to Ankara and describing Türkiye as an indispensable regional power boasting NATO’s second-largest army.

Wirtschaftswoche reported that Erdogan gave Trump a grand welcome in a warm atmosphere and said Trump attended the NATO summit in Türkiye solely because of Erdogan.

Greek media highlights remarks on F-35 fighter jets

Greek media focused on Trump’s remarks signaling support for the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye and the removal of sanctions under the US Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

News website in.gr said Türkiye’s strategic importance had increased significantly and could no longer be ignored. It also described Trump’s reception by Erdogan in Ankara as impressive and highlighted Trump’s praise for the Turkish president.

The report argued that Türkiye had won the battle for first impressions but was still seeking a firm timetable for receiving the F-35s, which it paid for several years ago.

Kathimerini, under the headline “Praise and promises for the F-35,” highlighted Trump’s comments on the aircraft and CAATSA sanctions, saying he praised Türkiye and Erdogan and described Türkiye as a more loyal friend than other countries.

SKAI TV said Erdogan emerged as the biggest winner of the NATO summit, arguing that he used the gathering to strengthen Türkiye’s international standing and revive the F-35 issue.

Italian media stress Trump’s praise for Erdogan

Italian media also highlighted Trump’s remarks during his meeting with Erdogan in Ankara.

La Repubblica reported that Trump said he came “for Erdogan” while expressing disappointment with European allies.

Corriere della Sera said Trump “shook the NATO summit with his words,” reporting that he met his “friend Erdogan” while criticizing Berlin, Paris, and London.

In a separate report, the newspaper noted that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was welcomed with the Ottoman military Mehter March, suggesting the choice was unlikely to be a coincidence.

La Stampa said Trump referred to Erdogan as “an important friend” and “an important leader” during public events and reported his remarks that he would not have attended the summit without Erdogan, as well as his pledge on F-35 sales to Türkiye.

Il Messaggero also reported that Trump pledged at the start of the summit to support F-35 sales to Türkiye.

Swiss, Austrian media underline Türkiye’s strategic value

Swiss public broadcaster SRF headlined its report, “NATO’s defining meeting: Restructuring or disintegration?” It said Erdogan used the summit to demonstrate Türkiye’s strength, noting that the country has NATO’s second-largest army, a rapidly growing defense industry, and controls strategic routes from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea.

The report also said Türkiye is one of the few countries able to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF covered the summit under the headline “Criticism, threats and a treat for Ankara,” saying one of the main developments for Türkiye was Washington’s message that it would reconsider F-35 sales.

ORF also reported that Trump’s comments about lifting sanctions were viewed in Ankara as a significant benefit and highlighted the grand welcoming ceremony for the US president.

The Austrian Chamber of Commerce’s digital platform LOOKAUT said Türkiye’s strategic location, NATO’s second-largest army, and expanding defense industry had increased its importance for European security.

Kurier said Erdogan demonstrated how much Europe needs Türkiye, describing him as a confident host while European leaders appeared as cautious guests. The newspaper added that recent developments in the Middle East had once again underlined Türkiye’s geopolitical importance.

Balkan media highlight defense and diplomacy

Bosnian news portal Klix reported that Türkiye hosted the summit for the first time in 22 years and highlighted Erdogan’s remarks on its Steel Dome and other air defense systems.

Croatian news portal Index highlighted Erdogan’s call for lifting defense industry restrictions among NATO allies.

Slovenian public broadcaster RTV SLO described the Ankara summit as an opportunity for Türkiye to showcase its strengthening defense industry.