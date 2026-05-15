Indian, Iranian top diplomats discuss Mideast conflict, Strait of Hormuz in New Delhi meeting India’s S. Jaishankar, Iran's Abbas Araghchi meet on sidelines of BRICS foreign ministers meeting

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed Friday bilateral cooperation as well as the Israeli-US war with Iran, status of Strait of Hormuz and wider conflict in the Middle East.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in the Indian capital of New Delhi. Iran is a member of the bloc.

Jaishankar wrote on US social media company X that he had a “detailed” conversation with Araghchi.

We discussed the situation in the Middle East and "its implications," the top Indian diplomat said. “Also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest,” he said.

The meeting comes amid the US-Israeli war with Iran, which began on Feb. 28 but is currently paused under a fragile ceasefire.

India is current chair of the 11-member bloc of emerging economies and is hosting two-day meeting of BRICS foreign ministers since Thursday.

The Strait of Hormuz and the 40-day war between the US and Iran were the focus of bilateral consultations between Araghci and Jaishankar in New Delhi.

Araghchi expressed "hope that during India's presidency of BRICS, more coordination and achievements will be achieved among the member countries," Iran-based IRNA reported.

The Iranian foreign minister briefed Jaishankar on the latest developments, the fragile ceasefire situation, and the process of negotiations related to ending the war.

They discussed the latest situation in the Strait of Hormuz and developments related to maritime security and regional stability.

The war has so far killed over 3,300 people in Iran and displaced thousands of others.

Tehran's retaliation hit US bases and assets across the Middle East, killing at least 13 US servicemen and wounding dozens others.

The fighting came to a halt on April 8 when Pakistan secured a ceasefire.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz soon after the war began and the US forces imposed its own blockade of the key waterway on April 13.