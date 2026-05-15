Abu Dhabi announces $5B investments in India, as UAE President Al Nahyan hosts Indian premier in Abu Dhabi

India, UAE sign pacts to boost ties, including in defense, as Modi begins multi-nation tour Abu Dhabi announces $5B investments in India, as UAE President Al Nahyan hosts Indian premier in Abu Dhabi

India and the UAE on Friday signed several pacts, including in the fields of defense and energy, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a multi-nation tour, with his first stop in Abu Dhabi.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted Modi for talks in Abu Dhabi, according to the official Emirati news agency WAM.

The two leaders reviewed cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India, according to the official Emirates News Agency.

They also highlighted progress in bilateral ties across sectors, including economy, investment, energy, space, food security, technology, and artificial intelligence.

They also exchanged views on regional developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East and its implications for regional and international peace and security, maritime navigation, energy supplies, and the global economy.

During the meeting, Modi renewed India’s condemnation of what he called Iranian “terrorist attacks targeting civilians," facilities, and infrastructure in the UAE, according to WAM.

Modi’s trip comes amid continuing regional tensions linked to the prolonged US-Israeli war with Iran, which began on Feb. 28 when Washington and Tel Aviv launched military strikes against Tehran, killing over 3,300 and displacing tens of thousands in Iran.

Tehran retaliated, hitting the US bases and assets in the Gulf countries.

After their talks, Modi said the meeting concluded in key agreements across vital areas, including energy and defense, “giving fresh impetus” to the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The UAE announced investments worth $5 billion in India, according to a statement by Modi through the US social media platform X.

India’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said the leaders discussed “strengthening of the bilateral partnership.”

They also shared perspectives on the developments in the Middle East and other global issues, said Jaiswal.

Of several pacts, the two sides signed a framework for a strategic defense partnership, as well as a memorandum of understanding on strategic collaboration between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

The two sides also signed an agreement to explore potential opportunities in the sale and purchase of liquefied petroleum gas.

After the UAE visit, Modi traveled to the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway between May 15 and 19.

The Indian Foreign Ministry said the third India-Nordic summit will be held in the Norwegian capital Oslo on May 19.

In the final leg of the trip, Modi will visit Italy on May 19-20 for talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the statement said.