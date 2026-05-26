Energy, maritime security and regional stability among issues expected to be discussed during meeting in Indian capital

India calls for ‘enhancing strategic confidence’ to address Indo-Pacific concerns as top diplomats meet for Quad talks Energy, maritime security and regional stability among issues expected to be discussed during meeting in Indian capital

India called for “enhancing strategic confidence" as part of addressing Indo-Pacific concerns as New Delhi hosted the top diplomats of the US, Japan, Australia and India on Tuesday for a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad.

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told the meeting that at the global level, “we have to address issues like supply chain resilience, connectivity chokepoints, manufacturing and resource concentrations, and gaps in critical infrastructure.”

“Each one of them offers a new argument for more partnerships, stronger growth and realizing the promise of technologies,” he said.

Noting that the “Indo-Pacific has, in addition, its own particular concerns,” Jaishankar said, “This will require enhancing strategic confidence, ensuring maritime security, promoting economic choices and fostering a deeper collaborative ethos."

"And that is best done by promoting trusted and transparent partnerships," he added.

The top diplomat said over the past several months, the officials of the four nations have "advanced collaboration across the Quad priorities, including maritime security, critical technologies, economic resilience, and HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief)."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi as well as Jaishankar exchanged views on advancing Quad “cooperation across priority areas (and) review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives,” according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Wong called for "freedom of choice" for Indo-Pacific nations on their security and on "asserting their sovereign interests."

"We are four sovereign nations, have our own histories and interests, but there is great alignment between our interests. We all share a vision for the Indo-Pacific, a region that is free and open," she added.

The top diplomats will also reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern.

Indian officials said that energy, maritime security and regional stability are some of the areas that are expected to be discussed during the meeting.

The Quad, a partnership among the US, Australia, India and Japan, was formed in 2007. The New Delhi meeting comes amid war between the US and Iran.

The New Delhi meeting comes amid the war between the US and Iran.

The Indian government said the Quad brings together four countries “with a commitment to work as a force for global good and to support an open, free and inclusive Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and resilient.”

The last Quad leaders’ summit was held in the US in 2024.

Rubio, who arrived in India last week on a four-day maiden visit, said they will “renew” the Quad.