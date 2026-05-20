⁠Israeli practices amount to 'desperate attempt to break the will of the activists,' says Palestinian group

Humiliation of Gaza-bound convoy activists reflect 'sadism' among Israeli leaders: Hamas ⁠Israeli practices amount to 'desperate attempt to break the will of the activists,' says Palestinian group

Hamas on Wednesday condemned “scenes of abuse and humiliation” by Israel against activists of the Gaza-bound aid mission Global Sumud Flotilla, saying the acts reflect a state of “moral degradation and sadism” among Israeli leaders.

These practices amount to a “desperate attempt to break the will of the activists and deter them from carrying out their humanitarian role in breaking the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip," the Palestinian group said in a statement.

Calling for the release of the activists, it urged the global community to document these violations and file urgent complaints with the International Criminal Court to hold those responsible accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

A video shared by Israeli coalition partner and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir showed the detained activists being humiliated after their arrival at the Ashdod Port, while Transportation Minister Miri Regev uploaded another video in which she described the activists as “terror supporters” and “drugged with alcohol.”

Footage aired by Israeli Channel 14 also showed the activists kneeling with their hands cuffed behind their backs and their faces to the floor while the Israeli national anthem played in the background.

According to the organizers of the aid flotilla, Israeli forces attacked a total of 50 vessels carrying 428 people from 44 countries, including 78 Turkish citizens, in international waters on Monday.

The flotilla departed on Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris in a new attempt to break the illegal Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel