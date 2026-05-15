Head of World Ethnosport Union to attend Anadolu Sports Desk live broadcast

Emre Asikci
15 May 2026•Update: 15 May 2026
World Ethnosport Union President Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan will participate in a live broadcast of Anadolu Sports Desk on Saturday.
Erdogan will be a live guest on the Sports Desk program at 3 pm local time (1200GMT) at Anadolu's Istanbul International News Center, where he will share his assessments on current topics.
Statements by Erdogan will be published on Anadolu's website (www.aa.com.tr), and can also be followed live on NSosyal (@aa__spor) and X accounts (@aa_spor, @AACanli).