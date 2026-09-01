Guterres calls for 2-state solution, removal of aid obstacles at Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit

Guterres urges end to Israeli strikes in Gaza, occupier violence in West Bank Guterres calls for 2-state solution, removal of aid obstacles at Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for an end to Israeli strikes in Gaza and occupier violence in the West Bank.

"In Gaza, the ceasefire must be respected," Guterres said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

He called for the immediate removal of obstacles to humanitarian aid. He also said “settler attacks and settlement expansion must end” in the occupied West Bank.



Guterres said lasting peace requires a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side as independent, sovereign states.



"I appeal for maximum restraint and for agreements and international law to be respected," Guterres said.

