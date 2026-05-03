Coalition reports abuse of Saif Abukeshek after interception of aid boats in international waters

Global Sumud Flotilla says Israel subjected abducted activist to ‘systematic torture’ Coalition reports abuse of Saif Abukeshek after interception of aid boats in international waters

The Global Sumud Flotilla coalition said Sunday Israeli forces subjected a Spanish activist of Palestinian origin to “systematic torture” after seizing boats carrying activists in international waters while heading to the Gaza Strip on a humanitarian mission to break Israel’s blockade on the territory.

Saif Abukeshek and Brazilian activist Thiago de Avila were among 175 activists aboard more than 20 boats raided and intercepted Thursday while en route to Gaza in an attempt to defy the Israeli siege.

The activists were taken to Israel for questioning and possible prosecution, the coalition said.

An Israeli court on Sunday extended their detention by two days, according to Adalah, an Israeli advocacy group for Palestinians inside Israel.

“Following the illegal interception of 22 vessels belonging to the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) in international waters less than 80 nautical miles west of the Greek island of Crete, 175 civilian participants were abducted from 21 boats,” the flotilla said in a statement on its website.

It said the activists were then transferred to the Israeli vessel NAHSHON, where they “were subjected to physical and verbal violence.”

The group cited testimony from released participants who said Abukeshek “was subjected to systematic torture after being separated from the others.”

“Participant eyewitnesses provided harrowing testimony of Abukeshek’s screams echoing throughout the ship as he was subjected to systematic torture after being separated from the others,” the coalition said.

The flotilla described the attack as “a dangerous escalation and an additional war crime” by the Israeli military.

It said 36 activists were injured during the interception and detention and were transferred to a hospital upon arrival at the port of Lerapetra in southern Crete, without specifying the nature of the injuries.

The group said legal efforts by several judicial bodies to prevent the transfer of civilians in what it called an “illegal operation” from Greek territorial waters had failed.

It described the attack as “an extension of the blockade imposed on Gaza.”

“The same forces that starve the population tortured civilians trying to deliver safety to Gaza’s residents,” the statement said, calling on the international community and European governments to demand the immediate release of Abukeshek and Avila and to publicly condemn the use of torture and unlawful detention against humanitarian activists.

It also urged accountability for Israeli violations of international law, including torture, unlawful detention, and attacks on civilians in international waters, and called for an investigation into the role of Greek authorities in allowing the Israeli vessel carrying detainees to depart.

By Friday, Israel had released all activists detained from the flotilla except Abukeshek and Avila, its Foreign Ministry said, adding they would be questioned.

Adalah said the activists had been “illegally transferred to Israeli territory for interrogation,” describing the move as “the abduction of foreign nationals from international waters off Greek territorial waters.”

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza since 2007. About 1.5 million Palestinians in the enclave have been displaced after widespread destruction during the war that began on Oct. 8, 2023, which has killed more than 72,000 people and wounded over 172,000, according to Palestinian figures.

The territory is facing an unprecedented humanitarian and health crisis, with extensive damage to infrastructure, including hospitals and health facilities.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio