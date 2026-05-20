‘They will be eventually answering to all of this in The Hague and by the justice of the people, and we continue mobilizing until Palestine is free,’ Yves Thiago Avila tells Anadolu

Global Sumud Flotilla member calls Israeli interception of Gaza-bound convoy ‘another war crime’ ‘They will be eventually answering to all of this in The Hague and by the justice of the people, and we continue mobilizing until Palestine is free,’ Yves Thiago Avila tells Anadolu

Global Sumud Flotilla Steering Committee member Yves Thiago Avila accused Israel of committing another “war crime” after Israeli forces intercepted a humanitarian convoy attempting to reach Gaza.

Speaking to Anadolu aboard the Madleen vessel, which was previously intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters, Avila said the latest Global Sumud Flotilla departed from the Turkish coastal district of Marmaris on April 29 carrying around 500 activists from 40 countries.

He said 50 boats had been intercepted and 426 activists were being held aboard military vessels in the Mediterranean Sea.

“It's very frustrating to see that Israel once again is committing another war crime -- a crime against the civilian, unarmed, solidarity, non-violent mission to break this illegal siege,” he said. “Israel had no right to do that, especially in international waters,” he said.

Avila said that the organization has had “no contact” with the activists since they’ve been detained.

He warned that the same Israeli military accused of killing civilians in Gaza was now in control of more than 400 detained activists from multiple countries.

“We don't know about their physical integrity, about the proof of life,” he said.

Avila demanded their immediate release.

“Despite what they do to our missions, what they do in Gaza is much worse,” he added. “They are war criminals. They will be eventually answering to all of this in The Hague and by the justice of the people.”

He also condemned what he described as the violent nature of the interception, saying footage released from the scene should provoke international outrage.

“People should mobilize against a country that believes that they can do this type of thing,” he said.

Avila said the flotilla represented only one part of a broader international solidarity movement supporting Gaza.

“The reason why our mission exists is to expose the genocide that is happening in Gaza. You cannot allow that, and we need to say it loud and clear.”

Calling for an end to the war, Avila said Gaza was not only a Palestinian issue but a global one.

“We are here to demand a world where everyone can live equally,” he said. “We will continue mobilizing until Palestine is free."​​​​​​​