'At a time when global uncertainties are deepening, solidarity and sustainable growth have become more critical than ever,' Turkish vice president says

Global Islamic Economy Summit gala brings international leaders together at Dolmabahce Palace 'At a time when global uncertainties are deepening, solidarity and sustainable growth have become more critical than ever,' Turkish vice president says

Senior officials, business leaders, and representatives of the global Islamic economy gathered at Dolmabahce Palace on Friday for the 5th Global Business Excellence Gala, held as part of the 3rd Global Islamic Economy Summit.

Addressing participants, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz highlighted the growing importance of international cooperation and ethics-based finance amid mounting global economic challenges.

“At a time when global uncertainties are deepening, solidarity and sustainable growth have become more critical than ever. With its ethics-based structure, Islamic finance holds tremendous potential to make significant contributions to the global economy,” Yilmaz said.

He reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to expanding participation finance and interest-free financial systems, adding that Istanbul is taking significant steps toward becoming an international financial hub.

“I firmly believe that the future of the Islamic economy will be shaped by the strong partnerships demonstrated here and the joint projects that will emerge from them,” he said.

The gala dinner, held at the Dolmabahce Palace Presidential Office, brought together senior government officials, strategic partners, business executives, and representatives of financial institutions from across the Islamic economy ecosystem.

Among the attendees was Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the AlBaraka Islamic Economy Forum.

Opening the event, Kamel welcomed participants and emphasized the importance of international cooperation in advancing the Islamic economy.

“Your esteemed presence here clearly reflects the importance of the collaborations we will build together to further advance the global Islamic economy,” he said.

Kamel also thanked the summit's partners and sponsors for their contributions to the success of the event.

Organized within the framework of the summit, the gala served as a platform for discussions on ethical finance, sustainable development, and international cooperation.

Representatives from public institutions, financial organizations, business associations, and partner companies attended the event.

The summit's strategic partners included the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, the Türkiye Wealth Fund, Istanbul Finance Center, the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, and Ibn Haldun University.

The program concluded with networking sessions among participants in the historic setting of Dolmabahce Palace.