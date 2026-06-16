Leaders endorse four principles on Ukraine during summit dinner in France

G7 leaders say ‘momentum in Ukraine’s favor’, back pressure on Russia: Report Leaders endorse four principles on Ukraine during summit dinner in France

G7 leaders have agreed on four principles aimed at increasing pressure on Russia and reinforcing support for Ukraine, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Tuesday, citing a diplomatic source.

The principles were endorsed during a leaders dinner on Monday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.

According to the source, the leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and agreed that "momentum is in Ukraine's favor."

The source said G7 members intend to provide Ukraine with the means to defend itself and consolidate its gains on the battlefield.

The leaders also agreed on the need to increase pressure on Russia, including through measures targeting Russian oil and gas.

According to the diplomatic source, lower energy prices following the agreement on the Strait of Hormuz have created conditions that could facilitate additional pressure on Moscow.

Separately, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Russia "must reach a deal with Ukraine."

"The only reason I'm involved is because I don't like seeing 25,000 young people dying every month," Trump said.

The G7 leaders held a working session on Ukraine on Tuesday, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who also met with Trump on the sidelines of the summit.