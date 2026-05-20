Foreign Ministry says detained activists must be treated respectfully, in line with international law

Finland to seek explanation from Israeli ambassador over treatment of Gaza flotilla members Foreign Ministry says detained activists must be treated respectfully, in line with international law

Finland said Wednesday that it would request an explanation from the Israeli ambassador over the Israeli treatment of detained members of the Gaza aid flotilla.

“Finland does not accept the actions depicted in the video and will request an explanation from the Israeli ambassador regarding the treatment of the detained Global Sumud flotilla members,” the Finnish Foreign Ministry said in a series of posts on the US social media company X.

The remarks came after a video posted by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir showed detained activists zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The ministry said detained flotilla members “must be treated respectfully, their legal protection must be ensured, and their safety must be guaranteed.”

“The rule of law principle and international law must be observed,” it added.

The ministry also noted that Finland had recommended avoiding all travel to Gaza but said this “does not remove the aforementioned principles.”

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its aid convoy had been seized by Israel.