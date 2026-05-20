'We call on the Israeli government to ensure the protection and dignified treatment of these activists,' says spokesperson Anouar El Anouni

EU says treatment of Sumud flotilla’s activists by Israeli Cabinet Minister Ben-Gvir completely unacceptable 'We call on the Israeli government to ensure the protection and dignified treatment of these activists,' says spokesperson Anouar El Anouni

The EU said on Wednesday that the treatment of Sumud flotilla’s activists by Israeli Cabinet Minister Ben Gvir is completely unacceptable.

"The treatment of flotilla’s activists in the video shared by Minister Ben Gvir is completely unacceptable, as also indicated by his own government colleagues," spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said in a statement on the US social media company X.

"Every detained person must be treated with safety, dignity and according to international law," he added.

El Anouni also urged the Israeli government to "ensure the protection and dignified treatment of these activists" and the immediate release of all detainees.