'We expect all leaders to act responsibly and refrain from any inflammatory rhetoric,' spokesperson says

EU says no place in Europe for rhetoric justifying ethnic cleansing following Serbian minister's comments 'We expect all leaders to act responsibly and refrain from any inflammatory rhetoric,' spokesperson says

The European Commission on Tuesday criticized rhetoric that justifies or advocates ethnic cleansing after a Serbian minister said she would have carried out the ethnic cleansing of Kosovo had she been in former President Slobodan Milosevic's position in 1998.

Speaking at the European Commission's press briefing in Brussels, spokesperson Anitta Hipper said the EU would not comment directly on individual remarks but reiterated the bloc's position.

"There is no place in Europe for rhetoric justifying and advocating for ethnic cleansing," Hipper said.

She said such statements "run counter to the values of human dignity, reconciliation, accountability and good neighborly relations on which the EU is founded."

Hipper said the remarks contradict Serbia's commitments under the EU-facilitated dialogue on the normalization of relations with Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

"We expect all leaders to act responsibly and refrain from any inflammatory rhetoric, and also contribute to an environment of trust and regional stability," she said.

"If I had been in Milosevic's place in 1998, I would have ethnically cleansed Kosovo. And this is the harshest qualification I have ever said. Not in the way they want to liquidate us, but in such a way that they do not feel part of Serbia and go to their mother country," Serbian Public Administration and Local Self-Government Minister Snezhana Paunovic said on Monday.

Milosevic, who led Serbia during the Kosovo conflict, died in detention in The Hague in 2006 while on trial before the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia on charges including genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.