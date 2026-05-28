'It's really in everybody's interest that freedom of navigation is respected,' as everyone 'paying very high price for this,' says bloc's foreign policy chief

EU’s Kallas says Strait of Hormuz in 'strange state' between war and peace 'It's really in everybody's interest that freedom of navigation is respected,' as everyone 'paying very high price for this,' says bloc's foreign policy chief

The EU foreign policy chief said Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz remains in a “strange state” between war and peace, as no official agreement has yet been reached between the parties, stressing that freedom of navigation is in everyone’s interest.

Speaking at the doorstep of an informal EU Foreign Ministers meeting in Limassol, the Greek Cypriot Administration, Kaja Kallas noted that the situation in the Middle East and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war are the talks' top agenda items.

Kallas cited expectations that the parties could reach an agreement over the strait, adding that it has not happened so far.

"I mean, Strait of Hormuz is in a strange state between war and peace," the bloc's foreign policy chief noted.

"It is really in everybody's interest that the freedom of navigation is respected in the Strait of Hormuz, because everybody's paying a very high price for this," she stressed.

Kallas said the ministers will also discuss other aspects of the Middle East situation, how it impacts them, and how they can cooperate on these issues.

She added that they will also discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, as well as possible negotiations.

However, Kallas said she believes it is a “trap” set by Russia to make them discuss who should engage with Moscow, adding that Russia is already deciding “who is suitable” for such talks.