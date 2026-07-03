El Nino to intensify in coming months, raising risk of extreme weather worldwide: UN weather agency World Meteorological Organization says strong El Nino expected to increase likelihood of heatwaves, droughts, heavy rainfall

El Nino conditions have developed in the tropical Pacific and are expected to strengthen rapidly in the coming months, increasing the likelihood of heat waves, droughts, heavy rainfall, and other extreme weather events across many parts of the world, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned on Friday.

In its latest Global Seasonal Climate Update, the UN weather agency said forecast models indicate a rapid transition to a strong El Nino event during July-September, with sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific expected to rise by more than 2C (3.6 F) above average in key monitoring regions.

The WMO said forecast models show "remarkable agreement," providing high confidence that El Nino will continue strengthening through the Northern Hemisphere autumn, while the equatorial Atlantic is also expected to remain warmer than average.

“El Nino conditions are already underway and are forecast to strengthen rapidly into a strong event – as accurately anticipated by WMO forecasts,” WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said in a statement.

“This will intensify the chances of drought and heavy rainfall and the risk of heatwaves on land and marine heatwaves in many regions of the world,” she added.

The agency said it has stepped up coordination, climate information services and early warning support to help governments, humanitarian organizations and climate-sensitive sectors, including agriculture and health, prepare for the potential impacts.

“The WMO community has launched an unprecedented mobilization to coordinate activities across the United Nations and at regional level to support governments, humanitarian organizations and climate-sensitive sectors,” Saulo said.

“Advanced seasonal forecasts and early warnings are vital to save lives and cushion the impact on our economies and our communities,” she added.