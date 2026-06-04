‘We are preparing for joint investments with the US in various projects,’ says presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev

Design of Bering underwater tunnel to connect Russia and Alaska continuing, says Moscow envoy ‘We are preparing for joint investments with the US in various projects,’ says presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev

The signing of a pact to continue desiging a tunnel across the Russia-US Bering Strait will take place on Friday, a Russian presidential envoy said.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Kirill Dmitriev said Moscow and Washington continue to discuss the "Putin-Trump Tunnel” underwater tunnel project to connect the two countries.

"This will be one of the major infrastructure projects between our countries. As for the tunnel, we will have news tomorrow — we are signing an agreement to continue the design of the tunnel," he said.

Dmitriev also said he had a phone call with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

Dmitriev said the call took place "just yesterday" and focused on economic cooperation between the two countries, in response to a question from state news agency Tass.

“There's ongoing dialogue, because the American side is trying to promote peace, and the American side is telling the Ukrainian side that they need to embrace peace – not constant provocation and confrontation,” Dmitriev said, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its fifth year.

He said Russia and the US are discussing a range of economic initiatives and potential investment projects.

“We are preparing for joint investments with the US in various projects that are beneficial for both Russia and the US, including in Russia,” Dmitriev added.

US officials, including Witkoff and Kushner, have not publicly confirmed the phone call.

Earlier this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow is maintaining contacts with Washington, though discussions on the Russia-Ukraine war remain on hold.

Peskov added that Russia would continue its military actions in Ukraine if Kyiv continues to “drag out” the peace process by “refusing genuine peace talks and serious decisions that will pave the way for a peaceful settlement.”

Separately, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that prospects for ending the Ukraine war remain bleak as Moscow and Kyiv refuse to compromise.