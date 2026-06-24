Injunction comes after government's decision to send delegation led by premier, ministers without president

Czech court orders government to ensure president's participation at NATO summit Injunction comes after government's decision to send delegation led by premier, ministers without president

The Czech Constitutional Court ordered the government on Wednesday to ensure President Petr Pavel's participation at next month's NATO summit in Ankara through a preliminary measure, according to court officials.

The court instructed the government and Foreign Minister Petr Macinka to notify organizers that Pavel is part of the delegation to the meeting, broadcaster CT24 reported.

"The Constitutional Court has ruled that the government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs are ordered to immediately notify NATO and the organizers of the summit on July 7-8, 2026 in Ankara that the president of the republic is also part of the official delegation of the Czech Republic," Judge Rapporteur Pavel Samal told reporters.

The order comes after the government's decision earlier this week to send a delegation led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, accompanied by Defense Minister Jaromir Zuna and Macinka, without including Pavel.

Pavel subsequently filed a competence lawsuit with the Constitutional Court, arguing that representing the state abroad falls within the constitutional powers of the president, noting that Czech presidents have traditionally attended NATO summits.

The court said the participation of Czech presidents at NATO summits constitutes an established constitutional practice that should be preserved pending a final ruling on the broader dispute about foreign policy powers.

Court President Josef Baxa stressed that the preliminary injunction does not prejudge the outcome of the president's complaint, which the court will decide separately.

Pavel sought a ruling that the president alone has the authority to decide on his participation at NATO summits and asked the court to prohibit the government and the Foreign Ministry from obstructing or complicating his attendance.

Babis criticized the "ridiculous" move by the president, suggesting Pavel was motivated by domestic political considerations ahead of a potential re-election campaign.

"It would be absolutely ridiculous if we appeared there together," Babis told Czech Television, adding that he would await the Constitutional Court's final decision.