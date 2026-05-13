Chinese crude oil tanker seen sailing via Strait of Hormuz Yuan Hua Hu transited past Iran's Larak Island, continuing through strait, data show

A Chinese crude oil tanker transited the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, according to vessel-tracking data.

The tanker, identified as Yuan Hua Hu, was seen sailing past Iran’s Larak Island before continuing its voyage, according to MarineTraffic data cited in the report.

The vessel is reported to have a Chinese owner and crew.

The development comes as US President Donald Trump is visiting China from Wednesday to Friday.

Regional tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a set deadline, giving way to diplomacy for a permanent solution to the conflict.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the waterway. Trump announced Tuesday that the US military will temporarily pause "Project Freedom" to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through Hormuz, and said the American blockade will remain "in full force and effect."