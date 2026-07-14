British inquiry hears claims of prisoner abuse, unlawful killings by UK special forces in Afghanistan Afghanistan Inquiry examining allegations of war crimes by UK special forces from 2010 - 2013, claims of subsequent cover-up

A UK public inquiry has heard allegations that British troops abused Afghan prisoners and concerns about the killing of three farmers during a special forces raid, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The Afghanistan Inquiry is examining allegations of war crimes by UK special forces, SAS, between 2010 and 2013, as well as claims of a subsequent cover-up.

Sky News reported on Tuesday that former journalist Monica Grenfell and Army Reserve member Christopher Green gave evidence after the inquiry's chairman requested information. Both testified behind closed doors, with redacted excerpts released Tuesday.

Green, who served between January and September 2012, said he tried to raise concerns after three brothers were killed during a deliberate detention operation in the village of Rahim. He said the operation had been described as having "gone wrong," with special forces claiming they had acted lawfully "in self-defense."

He said, however, that intelligence officers believed "there was nothing to suggest that the sons were anything other than farmers and even less to suggest that they were Taliban commanders."

When he raised concerns, Green said that "there was a strong sense of resentment" that he was questioning the SAS. "At some point, he did call me a 'Taliban-loving apologist,'" he added.

The inquiry also heard that the brothers' mother, Bebe Hazrata, reportedly received the equivalent of £3,634 from the UK government as an "assistance payment." Green described the payment as a "very unusual policy" that he saw as an "admission of guilt that we had killed the wrong people."

"I think I can only share my regret with you that I didn't speak sooner," he said.

Grenfell, who worked as a kitchen member and storeman with UK special forces, said a soldier told her prisoners had been abused. "I specifically recall him telling me that he would put prisoners on a forklift, raise it up and drive very fast so that they fell off," she said.

"You felt no one was really watching them (the soldiers), and the language was just ... I've never known the language like it," she added.

The Defense Ministry said it was fully committed to supporting the inquiry and that it was "right that we allow the inquiry to complete its important work before responding in full."

The inquiry is ongoing.